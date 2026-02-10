Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Part of the poster with information about Olivia SUR
Missing Person

Urgent search for missing British girl, 15, in Torre del Mar

Police and family appeal for public help to find Olivia, who was last seen in the Axarquía coastal town at 7.45pm on 9 February

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes

Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 16:48

Police and family members have launched an urgent appeal for information following the disappearance of a 15-year-old British girl in Torre del Mar.

Olivia was last seen in the eastern Costa del Sol town at around 7.45pm on Monday, 9 February. Both the National Police and the teenager's family have distributed posters across social media, urging the public to help locate her.

Olivia is described as being approximately 1.75 metres tall, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a beige fur jacket, a black tracksuit, and white shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the National Police on 091, as well as the family's numbers. The family has expressly requested that the poster be distributed as widely as possible, especially among young people in the area, school friends and friends of the girl.

Olivia is British and lives with her parents and siblings in Comares. She is currently studying at IES Almenara secondary school in Vélez-Málaga, according to her mother, Lenna, in statements to SUR.

Lenna explained that her daughter "has mental health problems and needs medication," which increases the family's concern that she may have been without the treatment she requires for several hours. "We are very distressed and need to find her as soon as possible," she said.

Olivia's mother added: "She disappeared a few months ago, but she came back on her own," she said, although the girl's mother stressed that the current situation is different because of Olivia's mental health.

The authorities remind the public that, in cases of missing minors, any clue, no matter how small, can be helpful.

Therefore, they are asking for the alert to be shared as widely as possible and for the public's cooperation in order to speed up the search for the young girl.

Anyone with information about Olivia's whereabouts can contact the National Police by calling 091 or going to the nearest police station.

