Torremolinos to launch high-tech digital tourist hub in La Carihuela The new ‘experiential centre’ will use artificial intelligence and automated tools to provide 24-hour multilingual support for visitors

The new digital tourist information point will be located in Plaza del Remo.

Torremolinos town hall has launched a public tender for the supply, installation and commissioning of a digital tourist information point that will allow visitors to interact with the town.

The new service, which will be located in Plaza del Remo, La Carihuela, forms part of the local authority’s commitment to continuing to promote a modern, innovative destination that is adapted to the current challenges of the tourism sector.

This initiative has a base tender budget of 142,780 euros, with an estimated execution period of three months. It is included in the tourist sustainability plan for destinations, ‘Torremolinos, smart paradise’, fully funded by the European Union through the Next Generation EU funds.

The successful bidder for this project will be required to develop a tourism technology platform that enables the integrated and coherent management of multiple visitor service and information channels (both in-person and digital), facilitating communication with visitors.

The council said the information point will operate as an experiential centre through which visitors can interact with the destination and receive information and recommendations in several languages.

“This new space will also make it possible to manage and monitor different devices, extending the reach of the tourist office beyond its physical location and opening hours.

"In addition, it will incorporate automation and artificial intelligence tools to improve the quality, speed and personalisation of visitor services, while always ensuring traceability of responses and up-to-date content,” the council explained in a statement.

Likewise, the digital platform, integrated with the Smart Beach platform, will be equipped with a tourist information system that structures and keeps the municipality’s tourism information up to date (points of interest, resources, services, routes and events, among other things), enabling it to be deployed across different channels and devices.