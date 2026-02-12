The emergency cases attended by HM Hospitales International in the province of Málaga registered a 10% increase in 2025

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 12 February 2026, 18:26 Share

HM Hospitales International Patient's data from 2025, which was collected in the province of Málaga, solidifies its status as a leading provider of foreign patient care. In this context, it is significant to note that last year, the Emergency Departments of the three hospitals operated by the Group in the province experienced an increase of over 10% in care for international patients compared to 2024, totalling more than 3,400 cases. Furthermore, hospital admissions increased, and the number of foreign patients receiving care increased by nearly 18%. These figures are further complemented by more than 1,900 outpatient consultations.

Long-stay tourists—those spending six to eight months in Spain—remain the core patient group at HM Hospitales International. However, they are not the only ones; cruise passengers, students, and expatriates follow closely behind.

According to Sandra Regaña, director of HM Hospitales International in Malaga, the most popular specialities among foreign patients visiting the hospital Group are traumatology, cardiology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, and general surgery. The Emergency Department also sees a significant number of patients during their holidays.

Over 100 different nationalities

HM Hospitales in Málaga received patients of 100 different nationalities in 2025. Patients from the Netherlands again led in volume this year, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Sweden, and Norway.

Excellence in international patient care

HM Hospitales offers foreign patients the highest level of care. The Group has three hospitals in the province of Malaga: Hospital HM Málaga, Hospital HM Gálvez, and Hospital Internacional HM Santa Elena (in Torremolinos).

HM Hospitales International works in conjunction with its medical team to ensure that medical cases are managed and coordinated in a personalised and comprehensive manner, regardless of whether the patients are expatriates or currently residing in their home countries and wish to receive treatment at our hospitals.

The healthcare centres offer a multidisciplinary and multicultural service, taking into account the cultural particularities of foreign patients, thereby providing personalised and attentive care in multiple languages, including English, Dutch, French, German, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Russian, and Italian.

"International patients highly value not only the quality of our extensive healthcare network in the province of Málaga, but also the personalised and attentive care they receive from our team and all the professionals involved,” explains Sandra Regaña. “In addition to ensuring healthcare of the highest quality, we provide comprehensive support in the patient’s language, including translation services, management of medical and administrative procedures, and even coordination of logistical aspects such as return flights, accommodation for relatives, or transport, so that patients can focus solely on their recovery with complete peace of mind,” she adds.

HM Hospitales

HM Hospitales has 3 hospitals in the province of Malaga: HM Málaga, HM Gálvez and HM Santa Elena, the latter with a clear international orientation.

HM Hospitales’ healthcare network provides comprehensive and coordinated medical care at its hospitals in the province, as well as across the Group’s network in Spain, which comprises 54 healthcare centres: 23 hospitals; 3 comprehensive high-specialty centres in Oncology, Cardiology, and Neurosciences; 5 specialised centres in Reproductive Medicine, Eye Health, Dental Health, Aesthetic Medicine and Plastic Surgery, and Personalised Early Prevention; plus 23 outpatient clinics.

It bases its strategy on offering the best possible quality of care to patients through the incorporation of cutting-edge technology and the promotion of research and teaching.

The network has over 900 healthcare professionals in the province, ensuring high-quality care and providing patients with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic advances, thanks to a broad portfolio of services covering most medical and surgical specialties. These services are fully coordinated and led by physicians with recognised expertise.