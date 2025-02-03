Torremolinos activates emergency committee following heavy rain

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 3 February 2025, 09:48 | Updated 10:37h. Compartir

Torremolinos activated its emergency committee during the early hours of Monday morning (3 February) due to the heavy rains that caused havoc in many parts of the municipality. The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said in a message posted on the town hall’s social media pages that "we are currently attending to the numerous incidents registered in some parts of the municipality due to the heavy rains".

The mayor added that the council has taken the decision to close schools and educational centres today, while also asking the residents of Torremolinos to take extreme precautions and to avoid travel unless it is “absolutely unnecessary”.

The rain is forecast to continue throughout the day, and Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated an amber alert that will be in force until 9pm tonight.