Emergency services record more than 400 hundred storm-related incidents in Malaga province

Most of the Andalucía region's emergency incidents caused by the passage of the 'Dana' isolated high-level depression happened in Malaga province as the wild weather wreaked havoc again overnight. The second night of the storm that has been affecting towns and cities in Andalucía for several days resulted in no serious incidents, according to the region's 112 emergency coordination call centre. Malaga province recorded most of the calls from concerned members of the public, followed by Granada.

In the last few hours, 112 Andalucía has dealt with 57 incidents in the region, with the majority of these concentrated in Malaga province where 437 incidents were recorded yesterday in the areas of Alora, Cártama and Alhaurín de la Torre, among others. There were also requests for help in Seville province in municipalities such as Carmona, Seville city and Villaverde del Río.

The number of incidents associated with the Dana in the region is now at 927 without any injuries, however there has been considerable damage. In the past few hours, there have been 22 incidents related to flash flooding, 21 related to a disruption to basic services, followed by collapsed structures (4) and traffic incidents (10).

The most notable incident on Tuesday night was recorded in Alhaurín de la Torre where at 11.28pm police requested people in the Santa Amalia area to evacuate. A shelter was set up, however it was not used as evacuated residents stayed with their relatives. Local Police sources confirmed the rescue of 35 people along with their animals and some 20 dogs from a shelter. Health services evacuated four people to the Hospital Clínico in Malaga city, two men aged 71 and 72, and two other people.

Transport network disruptions

Incidents continue to be recorded on the secondary road network and also in rail traffic. Early this Wednesday morning state rail infrastructure company Adif reported that the section between Las Mellizas and El Chorro in Malaga was still affected by a landslide, although the section between Gobantes and El Chorro has been reopened.

As for roads, the GR-6103 at Calahorra, between kilometres 1 and 4, and the A-4200 between kilometres 3 and 10 in Benamaurel are still closed in Granada. Traffic is also restricted on the GR-9109 at 0.800, the GR-4104 in La Peza between kilometres 15 and 16, and the A-92N in Granada at kilometres 53-55. The Junta de Andalucía is continuing to monitor the situation.

Weather warnings

An amber weather warning for rain is in effect for Wednesday in the provinces of Seville (in the countryside area) and Cadiz (Campiña), from noon until midnight. Accumulated rainfall of 80mm is expected in 12 hours. In addition, the yellow level weather warning for rain and storms will be in effect in Huelva, Seville, Malaga and Cadiz.