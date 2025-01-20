Eight of the ten most expensive places to buy a property in Andalucía are near the Costa del Sol

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Monday, 20 January 2025, 15:26 Compartir

Andalucía is the sixth Spanish region with the most expensive properties for sale, new data shows. Home owners in the region were asking for 2,236 euros per square metre at the end of 2024, a 12% increase compared to a year earlier, according to data from real estate portalFotocasa.

Ahead of Andalucía is the Balearic Islands (4,597 euros), Madrid (4,278 euros), the Basque Country (3,284 euros), Catalonia (2,824 euros) and the Canary Islands (2,736 euros). The price of housing in the Andalucía region is below the Spanish average - 2,389 euros per square metre at the end of last year - which represents a year-on-year increase of 8.4%, the figures show.

House prices rose last year in the vast majority of Spanish provinces, in 45 of them, that is, in 90%. Alicante recorded the highest rise (21.3%), followed by the Balearic Islands, where the rise in property prices was close to 20%, then Guadalajara (17.2%) and Malaga (16.4%). The Costa del Sol province was the fourth in Spain with the highest increase in house prices last year, the data shows.

Among the ten provinces in which the value of pre-owned houses rose the most were two other Andalusian provinces, Cadiz and Granada, where increases exceeded 10%.

But Malaga is, according to Fotocasa data, the third most expensive province. In Malaga, owners ask an average of 3,836 euros per square metre for the properties they have for sale, a figure that is only exceeded in the Balearic Islands (4,597 euros) and Madrid (4,278 euros). Malaga is the only Andalusian province that appears among the ten most expensive, the data shows.

Of the ten most expensive Andalusian municipalities to buy a property in 2024, there are eight in Malaga. The most expensive municipality in the region is Benahavís, with an average price of 5,289 euros per square metre, a 12.5% compared to a year earlier. Benahavís is home to one of the most exclusive urbanisations in the country, La Zagaleta. Next is Marbella, with homes for sale at an average of 5,100 euros per square metre, while the third most expensive municipality in Andalucía is in Cadiz: Tarifa, where homes are advertised at an average price of 4,379 euros per square metre.

Following Tarifa are Estepona, Fuengirola and Rincón de la Victoria, with 4,334, 4,204 and 4,181 euros per square metre, respectively.

The town of Zahara de los Atunes, in Cadiz, is the seventh most expensive town in Andalucía, with the average price also above 4,100 euros per square metre. Completing the list of ten municipalities with the most expensive housing are another three in Malaga: Istán, Benalmádena and Ojén, all three also with prices above 4,100 euros per square metre.

According to the data, of these ten municipalities, nine have set record price levels at some point in the past year. The exception is Ojén, but in its case the latest record highs date back to 2023. Of the 201 municipalities analysed by the Fotocasa real estate index in December in Andalucía, 116 of them have reached maximums at some point in 2024 and 71 of them have done so in the month of December. Even so, the average price in Andalucía is 11% below the maximum reached in April 2007.