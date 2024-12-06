Average water use drought restrictions on the Costa del Sol eased slightly

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 12:37 | Updated 12:52h.

In terms of drought-relief at least, the two heavy storms this autumn over Malaga province have brought some Christmas cheer. Only the Axarquía area, which includes the eastern Costa del Sol, remains in the emergency zone, but it will also benefit from increased water supply, given the clear improvement in the level of La Viñuela reservoir there.

The western Costa del Sol will reach normality in January. In the meantime, Malaga city will improve its water level next month and will go from serious to the lower, severe drought level. The lower and upper basins of the Guadalhorce are also at more or less the same point

On Thursday this week, the drought management committee deciding on water use restrictions held a special meeting. Members agreed to make the saving measures more flexible.

In the case of the western Costa del Sol, urban water consumption may not exceed 225 litres per inhabitant per day, which is 25 litres more than previously. In the Guadalhorce-Limonero area (which covers Malaga city) and Viñuela-Axarquía, the maximum permitted is increased from 180 litres per person per day to 200.

The amounts are measured at the head of the water supply pipes to each council area and it is up to local town halls to impose the limits necessary on the local population. The easing up of the amount of water that can be used is therefore good news and means local restrictions will not get worse for now. Irrigation for farmland continues with emergency restrictions.