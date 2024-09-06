Search on for double to Game of Thrones actor for the filming of an international series in Ronda

Francisco Griñán Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 09:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The profile is very specific: a mature, adult male with brown, blond or red hair, Anglo-Saxon looks and a height of 185 centimetres give or take just one centimetre. Those who fit the bill have an acting job offer as well as the opportunity to take part in an international series. One could even land a significant role as a double to Iain Glen, the Scottish actor who played Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, the paladin and bodyguard of the mythical Khaleesi. His new undertaking brings him to Malaga, specifically to Ronda, where he will be filming in a few days a production of which the title has not been revealed except for the casting details.

With the appearance of this British actor being so specific, the casting has been opened up to the whole of Malaga province in the hope of securing a stunt double to replace the leading man during the preparations of each scene. In addition, the Malaga casting company ModExpor, which interestingly worked with Glen in the filming in Spain of the mythical HBO series Game of Thrones, has also launched calls for other profiles required to complete the cast for this international series, although it has limited applications to Ronda residents, not the wider province.

While the general casting of extras from people aged 16 to 80 years old is now closed, auditions are still open for extras with more specific profiles, such as older-looking women between 70 and 90 years old and grey-haired men of 1.70 metres in height. To apply for the latter, please send a message by WhatsApp to 689 67 90 90 61, for the older women to 669 36 78 10 and for Iain Glen's double to 689 67 90 90 61.

Shot on location

Little has been revealed about the type of series that will be filmed in Ronda, which is scheduled to be shot on location between 17 and 19 of September. Of the starring cast, only the presence of Iain Glen has been revealed. His latest film has just been released - The Last Front, set amid World War I - and in October he will appear on the Disney platform in the comedy Last Days of the Space Age. In addition, after the current shooting in Spain, the star of the Resident Evil saga (he played Dr Isaacs in three of the films) plans to make his Bollywood debut in the film Tanvi the Great, under the direction of Anupam Kher.

Palma Pictures

At the helm of the filming service in Ronda for this new international series is the company Palma Pictures, one of Spain's leading firms specialising in the filming of foreign and Hollywood streaming series and films. In an effort to keep closer to home the Mallorca-based production company brought the Netflix franchise The Crown to Malaga by sourcing different locations in Malaga city and the wider province to film scenes supposedly set in Australia. These included a large crowd scene in Calle Molina Lario and the Málaga Palacio hotel in which the actress Elizabeth Debicki appeared playing Princess Diana.

Ronda is also becoming a regular destination for productions that seek that picture postcard moment for their plots with its surrounding mountains and the iconic Tajo gorge. In recent years several series have set their sights on the town - two examples: Dark Matter, an HBO fantasy thriller that filmed its third season in Ronda, and Feria, a crime story promoted by the Spanish subsidiary of Netflix.