Despite weather warnings being activated, the second wave of the 'Dana' deposits hardly any rain in Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 28 June 2024, 11:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The arrival of the second wave of the 'Dana' high-level weather depression to Malaga province offered some hope of much-needed rain for the subtropical fruit areas of the Axarquia. A yellow warning had been activated in this area by Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), with possible accumulations of up to 15mm in one hour, last night and during the early hours of this morning.

In the end, though, it came to almost nothing. It is true that it rained during the night, which is fairly unusual in the province at this time of the year. But it was much less than expected. In Cortes de la Frontera in the Serranía de Ronda some 1.8mm was collected, according to the Aemet rain gauge network; and some distance away, in Villanueva de la Concepción, it was 1.2mm (according to the Junta's Hidrosur network). This proves the randomness of rainfall when it comes to meteorological phenomena such as this. In Colmenar, too, it was close to 1mm. In many other places there were showers, even in Malaga city, but they were very light and of short duration.

All the Aemet weather warnings have now been deactivated, and the only thing to expect in the following hours is a return to stability and a clear rise in temperatures throughout the province during the weekend, which will once again be perfect to head to the beach.

In Malaga city, for example, from today to tomorrow it will go from 28 to 32C, although the good news is that the minimum nighttime temperatures will still not rise quite so much and will remain stable at around 20 degrees.

This will also be the trend on Sunday, although at the beginning of next week the thermometers are expected to drop again to welcome in the month of July with lower than usual values: between 26-28C maximum expected on Monday and Tuesday, due to the effect of the Levante wind.