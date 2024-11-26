Beaches along entire Costa del Sol to get major facelift

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 14:04

The Spanish government's coastal demarcation office has launched a large-scale plan this week to give beaches along the Costa del Sol a major facelift. Coinciding with the end of two major storms where rivers dragged tonnes of reeds and debris and left them on beaches, the cleaning work will be the responsibility of respective town councils.

The Spanish government, through the ministry for ecological transition, started maintenance and improvement work on the beaches this week, involving a total investment of 2.1 million euros. The first actions kicked off this Tuesday 26 November in La Malagueta, in Malaga city, according to the government office.

All the actions have been agreed with the town councils of the affected municipalities and will be carried out gradually from this week until April. The tasks include sand compensation work such as equally distributing sand across beaches, particularly those that have suffered more from erosion, among other work.

A total of 1.3 million euros will be allocated to the western Costa del Sol, covering the municipalities of Manilva, Casares, Estepona, Marbella, Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Torremolinos. Meanwhile, 800,000 euros, will go to the eastern coast, covering the municipalities of Malaga, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja.

Record investment

Government representative in Malaga Javier Salas said it is "a record" investment and involves the two largest maintenance and improvement contracts for Malaga's coastline. He pointed out the maintenance will ensure the beaches of all Malaga's coastal municipalities are in optimum condition for public and tourist use.

The ministry for ecological transition, through the directorate general for coasts, is also continuing to develop beach improvement projects, involving a total investment of 29 million euros in the municipalities of Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella), Mijas, Malaga and Torrox. This is a fourfold increase in the investment made in coastal improvement projects compared to that made by the previous Partido Popular government, involving initiatives such as the work at the Santa Ana-Malapesquera beaches in Benalmádena.

Salas added that in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024, the ministry has allocated a total of 4.5 million euros in emergency work following storms that have affected the province's coastline.