Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The state of La Malagueta beach after the last storm Salvador Salas
Beaches along entire Costa del Sol to get major facelift
Costa del Sol

Beaches along entire Costa del Sol to get major facelift

The government has this week started work on getting the beaches in optimum condition for public and tourist use

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 14:04

The Spanish government's coastal demarcation office has launched a large-scale plan this week to give beaches along the Costa del Sol a major facelift. Coinciding with the end of two major storms where rivers dragged tonnes of reeds and debris and left them on beaches, the cleaning work will be the responsibility of respective town councils.

The Spanish government, through the ministry for ecological transition, started maintenance and improvement work on the beaches this week, involving a total investment of 2.1 million euros. The first actions kicked off this Tuesday 26 November in La Malagueta, in Malaga city, according to the government office.

All the actions have been agreed with the town councils of the affected municipalities and will be carried out gradually from this week until April. The tasks include sand compensation work such as equally distributing sand across beaches, particularly those that have suffered more from erosion, among other work.

A total of 1.3 million euros will be allocated to the western Costa del Sol, covering the municipalities of Manilva, Casares, Estepona, Marbella, Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Torremolinos. Meanwhile, 800,000 euros, will go to the eastern coast, covering the municipalities of Malaga, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja.

Record investment

Government representative in Malaga Javier Salas said it is "a record" investment and involves the two largest maintenance and improvement contracts for Malaga's coastline. He pointed out the maintenance will ensure the beaches of all Malaga's coastal municipalities are in optimum condition for public and tourist use.

The ministry for ecological transition, through the directorate general for coasts, is also continuing to develop beach improvement projects, involving a total investment of 29 million euros in the municipalities of Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella), Mijas, Malaga and Torrox. This is a fourfold increase in the investment made in coastal improvement projects compared to that made by the previous Partido Popular government, involving initiatives such as the work at the Santa Ana-Malapesquera beaches in Benalmádena.

Salas added that in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024, the ministry has allocated a total of 4.5 million euros in emergency work following storms that have affected the province's coastline.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Junta de Andalucía considers third marina for eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol castle awarded European funding for restoration project
  3. 3 Residents oppose plans for recycling and landfill centre near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  4. 4 Christmas lights switched on in Marbella and San Pedro
  5. 5 Rotary club Marbella swings into action for charity golf tournament
  6. 6 Malaga CF dominate but fail to sink leaders in thrilling stalemate
  7. 7 Amateur choir to offer festive favourites during charity Christmas concert
  8. 8 Italy crowned Davis Cup champions in Malaga once again
  9. 9 Record-breaking fun run raises 67,000 euros for charity
  10. 10 Registration opens for Fuengirola's festive fancy-dress fun run

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Beaches along entire Costa del Sol to get major facelift