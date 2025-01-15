Watch as Costa del Sol pays tribute to hospitality workers in its new tourism campaign

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 13:28 Compartir

Turismo Costa del Sol will present its latest tourist campaign at the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid (Fitur), which pays tribute to the hard-working professionals in the sector - "a unique human heritage that makes tourists happy," said Francisco Salado, president of the provincial tourist board.

The campaigm, called 'Give me your hand', will be screened at Fitur whcih starts on 22 January. The title is a symbolic continuation of last year's campaign 'Shout my name'. This time, the camera turns from the young and enthusiastic tourist, who was the protagonist of the 2024 campaign, to those who make the visitor's experience possible and amazing. The campaign reveres the human treatment as the second most valued element in ensuring tourist satisfaction. The video, with a soundtrack by Malaga-based singer La Boterita, is an homage to the real architects of the holiday experience along the Costa del Sol.

Salado said that "according to our surveys of domestic tourists, 46.3% say they are very satisfied with their holidays on the Costa del Sol, and 50% say they are satisfied, which means that 96.3% of Spanish tourists who visit us leave either very satisfied or satisfied. This high level of tourist satisfaction is reflected above all in the quality and price rating, which they give a score of 8.84. However, the most highly valued aspects for those surveyed are the restaurants and the treatment received."

Salado also highlighted that 139,000 professionals work hard to ensure that tourists have the best experience in the destination they choose. "That is why the Costa del Sol campaign focuses on the authenticity of our destination and on recognising the workers who have created and take care of the Costa del Sol. If last year we sold experiences and authenticity to a young audience, the Gen Z to be precise, this year we have turned the camera around, relying on the same modern and ground-breaking audiovisual language. We acknowledge the workers in the sector - those who make it possible for the coast to be a reference for excellent tourism at a national and international level," he said, adding that "this campaign is also a plea against tourismphobia. Here we wait and welcome tourists with a smile and with open arms."

The launch of the campaign, produced by Alejandro Lévar and the Narita team, will take place on the night of 22 January, as part of Fitur's lineup. Malaga's objective during this new event, where the world meets tourism, is to win over domestic Spanish tourists with greater purchasing power. The main goal is to recover a market that has closed the sector in 2024 with a negative index, despite a historic year marked by an otherwise all-encompassing growth.

Salado said that, although the province of Malaga offers experiences that suit all budgets, the rise in accommodation prices and the loss of purchasing power of Spanish residents have caused a decrease of 5.7% in domestic tourists arriving to the province in 2024 (5.8 million, to be exact), as compared to 2023. "It is true that we are still slightly above the 2019 figures, as tourists in 2024 represented 1.9% and 110,000 more Spanish visitors than those recorded before the pandemic, but the evolution has been negative in the past two years," he said. Salado stated that, last year, Spanish tourists generated 6.45 billion euros along the Costa del Sol, which is 2.6% less than in 2023.

To aid market recovery, Malaga province will launch an extensive promotional campaign both inside and outside the Madrid exhibition centre. With an investment similar to last year's (600,000 euros), it will showcase what it offers at the Andalucía pavilion, accompanied by 200 companies - a number which surpasses that of companies presenting previous years. Around 600 professionals and about 60 local councils will join at Fitur, where they plan to make around 60 professional presentations. They will also execute major promotional campaigns in emblematic locations in Madrid such as Atocha railway station, Nuevos Ministerios and Gran Via, with advertising alluding to the main attractions of the destination.