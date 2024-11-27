Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday

Towns along the Costa del Sol and those inland will launch their Christmas programmes on Friday 29 November with the switching-on of the festive illuminations. Most towns have organised a series of events over this weekend and the coming weeks to mark the beginning of the Yuletide season, which include concerts, shows and flamenco zambombas, along with the official opening of the nativity scenes, Santa’s grottos and Christmas markets, among other things.

Marbella was among the first towns to switch on its lights, with the ceremony last weekend.

Torremolinos

Torremolinos, like Benalmádena, Mijas, Fuengirola and Estepona, will switch on its Christmas lights on Friday. The night will begin in Plaza San Miguel at 7pm with a parade through the town and on to Plaza Costa del Sol, where the official light up takes place, followed by a concert by award-winning Spanish singer Pasión Vega.

The festive street market, located in Avenida Palma de Mallorca will open to the public on Friday from 11am; while children can visit Santa Claus in his village in Plaza Picasso. The traditional Andalusian zambomba show will take place in Avenida Palma de Mallorca at 9pm.

Torremolinos will once again install a crochet Christmas tree made by the local association of crocheters in Plaza Blas Infante; while the nativity scene, located on the first floor of the town hall building, can be visited from Saturday 30 November.

Benalmádena

The 'Live Christmas in Benalmádena' festive agenda begins with the switching-on of the lights in the three areas of the Costa del Sol town from 6pm. This will be followed by a programme of activities such as parades, street theatre, children’s fun and choral performances. The town hall has also installed ten festive ‘selfie points’ in the Pueblo, Arroyo de la Miel and on the Costa, such as the one next to the large Christmas tree installed in front of Bil Bil castle.

Fuengirola

Further along the coast in Fuengirola, the Parque de España will be transformed into a winter wonderland theme park from 29 November to 6 January, the inauguration of which will coincide with the switching on of the Christmas lights at 6pm. This will be followed by live music and dance performances, along with a free raffle with a prize of a smart phone, while the children will be offered toffee apples, candy floss and popcorn.

Mijas

Mijas Pueblo will welcome the season of good will with celebrations from 5pm on Friday, with a performance by the municipal band and a gospel concert, followed by the lighting up of 4 million LED lights spread over some thirty streets and squares in the three districts of the municipality.

There will be no shortage of activities for the youngsters, as Santa's village will feature workshops on a variety of topics taught by elves and other typical Christmas characters. These will be located on the main boulevard in La Cala, the Parque de Andalucía in Las Lagunas and Plaza Virgen de la Peña in the Pueblo.

Estepona

Other towns like Estepona will also welcome the Christmas period from Friday by presenting their elaborate illuminations and decorations, along with cultural events, concerts, fairs and traditional events for all audiences.

For more information see social media pages of the relevant town halls.