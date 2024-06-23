Coach completely gutted after bursting into flames on A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol

Francisco Gutiérrez Malaga Sunday, 23 June 2024, 08:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A coach was totally gutted in a fire that broke out on the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol, at its junction with the MA-20 (Ronda Oeste) in Malaga, early on Saturday evening (22 June). There were no personal injuries, as the passengers and driver were able to safely leave the vehicle. The fire required traffic to be cut in the direction of Algeciras, while it was being tackled by the emergency services and it caused a major traffic jam.

Fire engines from Malaga, ambulances and members of the Guardia Civil traffic division rushed to the scene of the incident, alarmed by the size of the blaze, since, according to some eyewitnesses who alerted the emergency services at around 6.30pm, the bus was completely on fire.

The burning bus. @CanalMálagaRTV

On the social media network X (formerly Twitter), 112 Andalucía reported that the fire was affecting traffic and causing major traffic jams on the MA-20 and the A-7.