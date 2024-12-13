Two tasty cheese markets in Malaga towns to take in this weekend during the run-up to Christmas

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 08:11

Countdown to Christmas. It's less than two weeks to go until the main festivities begin and, as in previous years, this weekend the calendar offers a double date with the province's cheeses at two markets where you can find high quality dairy products.

The association Quesos de Málaga is organising two markets, one this coming Saturday from 10am to 7pm around the streets of Lagasca, Marqués del Duero and Cordoba in San Pedro Alcántara and another at the Guadalhorce valley food market in Coín on Sunday from 9am to 2.30pm.

In both cases, you will be able to buy quality cheeses of many types, but above all cheeses made from sheep or goats milk or those with a blend of both. Many of them have won awards in recent weeks in both national and international competitions.

From traditional fresh cheeses to 'curado' (mature) or reserve cheeses, there is a wide range, but there is also a great variety in terms of creativity and originality. Members of the non-profit Malaga cheese association have dared to make everything from these dairy products, like the cheese filled with pistachio and honey (from Santa María del Cerro) to brie-style cheese or a provoleta (Argentinian version of the pulled-curd provolone cheese) which have been made for some time in various cheese dairies around Malaga province.

These will be two good oopportunities to stock up on quality dairy products for the festive season and beyond.

Coín, which already held a Malaga artisan cheese market in November, and San Pedro Alcántara, which will do so this Saturday, will share a very cheesy weekend, with cheese-makers such as Agammasur (Montes de Málaga), Cabraline (Antequera), Campos La Malagueña (Almogía), El Arquillo (Campillos), El Pastor del Valle (Alhaurín el Grande), El Pastor del Torcal (Antequera) and Santa María del Cerro (Villanueva de la Concepción). In addition to these La Hortelana from Coín also has a stand at the Guadalhorce valley agri-food market on Sundays.

In total there will be eight cheese dairies that are known for the production of high quality products made from the milk of the Malagüeña goat, although there will also be some made from sheep's milk (or a mix of both).

In the case of San Pedro Alcántara it is planned to form part of a Christmas market. This means that, as well as cheeses and other products for the Christmas table, those who come to the market will also find a good atmosphere with music and entertainment with a Christmas theme.

In Coín, other regular, local producers will also be present at the market that runs every Sunday, such as those who bring seasonal vegetables and fruit from different market gardens in the municipality, as well as breads, sweets and sausages, among other food items. It will be a good opportunity to fill the larder with quality, local produce.

This double date with cheeses from the province is also an ideal opportunity to get to know both towns better. In the case of San Pedro de Alcántara, it will be held in the town centre between the parish of the same name and the famous boulevard on the old N-340.

Although its centre is very welcoming and full of different options for lunch or tapas before or after the market, it is also advisable to visit some of the places of interest near the beach, such as the Roman baths of Las Bóvedas or the paleochristian basilica of Vega del Mar, which are relatively close to each other (still, it is advisable to check the visiting hours in advance).

Coín also has a historic centre with many places of interest as well as many options to enjoy hiking, thanks to its extensive network of footpaths that offer beautiful excursions through the mountains.

What to visit

Tower of the Trinitarians. Coín has managed to preserve this solitary, triangular-shaped bell tower, the only surviving remains of the convent of Trinitarians in the 18th century, but in 1835 the complex was abandoned during the disentailment of Mendizábal when it passed into private hands. Where: In Calle Cruz.

Church of San Pedro. Just a stone's throw from Calle Lagasca, where the Malaga Cheese Market is being held this Saturday, you can visit the main religious building in the centre of San Pedro Alcántara in Marbella. It dates back to the 19th century, although it was restored after being damaged during the Spanish Civil War. Today it presides over one of the main squares in the town. Where: Calle Iglesia.

Church of San Juan Bautista. Although there are several religious buildings, this is the main church in Coín. It is located in the centre, in the square known as Plaza del Pescao. Its construction dates back to the beginning of the 16th century. Where: Access via Calle Compás and Teniente Coronel de la Rubia.

Las Bóvedas. In San Pedro Alcántara, you can see the remains of some ancient baths dating back to the 2nd century. They are relatively easy to access, as they are located next to the Guadalmina urbanisation near the beach. Where: In the Guadalmina urbanisation, next to the Bóvedas tower.

Where to eat

Platero. One kilometre from the Guadalhorce agro-food market, where the Malaga cheese market is being held this Sunday, you will find this restaurant where you can find a wide variety of traditional recipes such as the dish of Los Montes, meatballs in almond sauce, oxtail, pork tenderloin preserved in lard or pork fillet with tomato. In addition, this restaurant has a large selection of mature (aged) beef, lamb shoulder or different cuts of pork, such as sirloin or 'presa' (the marbled part of the shoulder cut just below the tenderloin). It is also a good place for breakfast. Among its options for the first meal of the day are fried eggs with spring onions. Where: main road from Coín to Malaga (A-7059), at the 3.5km marker, 29100, Coín. Telephone: 687 222 290. www.restauranteplatero.com

La Tizona Gourmet. Lovers of good wine can enjoy tapas with excellent food paired with an appropriate wine in this restaurant in San Pedro Alcántara, located just a few metres from the street where the Cheese Market is being held this Saturday. There you will find an extensive wine cellar, where Spain's main wine designations of origin (DOP) are present. Where: Avenida del Marqués del Duero, 68, 29670 San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella). Telephone: 951 175 588. www.latizona.com.

Where to stay

Letmálaga Albaicín Céntrico. This cosy tourist accommodation is a good option for those who want to make a getaway to Coín, as it is very well located within the historic centre of this Malaga municipality and not far from the food market. Where: Calle Canónigo Ordóñez, 17, 29100 Coín. Telephone: 663 325 793. www.letmalaga.com