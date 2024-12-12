Costa del Sol town holds a traditional Christmas market this weekend

Lorena Cádiz Marbella Thursday, 12 December 2024, 15:51

The Costa del Sol town of San Pedro Alcántara is holding its traditional Christmas market on Saturday 14 December from 10am to 7pm, with more than 40 stalls, music and entertainment.

This initiative aims to "contribute to the revitalisation of the commercial fabric, encourage shopping in local establishments and revitalise the streets of the town centre during the festive season", according to deputy mayor Javier García. The activity will take place in Calles Lagasca, Marqués del Duero, Pozo and Córdoba.

There will be food stalls, charity shops (such as Aspandem and Cudeca), the province of Malaga cheese association, children's and youth fashion, footwear and jewellery.

"There will also be a charity snack at the Hanna churrería, a street parade by the town's Maestro Ramón Mayén band, bouncy castles and magicians, among others," said García, who added that the Aires del Sur choir will also be performing.

"This initiative also serves to raise awareness of establishments that are located outside San Pedro town centre," he explained.