'Check-in queues are terrible': Malaga Airport, one of the worst affected by the IT crash

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 19 July 2024, 10:20 | Updated 11:16h.

"The check-in queues are terrible." Passengers at Malaga Airport are feeling the effects of the global computer systems crash affecting Aena, among many other companies and institutions . In Malaga for the moment it has not been necessary to "regulate air traffic", that is, to interrupt operations as Enaire's systems are working correctly; although in other European airports there are already long delays so as not to accumulate more passengers in the terminals, according to sources from Aena and Enaire.

"The global technical incident is affecting, above all, check-in and passenger information points, but some systems are already being set up as a contingency plam. We continue to work with all the parties involved," Aena has indicated on its social media.

It's been a black Friday for many companies. An update of Crowdstrike, a tool that allows malware to be blocked, has affected the cloud of the Microsoft system to which many companies around the world are linked. The incident is keeping several Spanish companies in check at the start of the day.

Aena is one of the main victims. The company advises of the incident on its own website and Malaga Airport is among those affected. "We are working to solve the problem as soon as possible. In the meantime, operations are being carried out with manual systems," it has indicated on its X account. In addition, Aena has announced through its social media that flights at its airports could be delayed during the day on 19 July.

Repsol and other petrol stations are also affected. Mercedes has stopped production and banks are having serious problems operating, including Unicaja, which has seen part of its operations affected. The error that manifests itself in the computers of the affected companies is known as the "blue screen of death". A fault that constantly reboots the computer.