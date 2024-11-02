Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The casting is aimed at babies and children up to 3 years old. SUR
Malaga casting agency is looking for newborn babies to be part of international fashion campaign
Malaga casting agency is looking for newborn babies to be part of international fashion campaign

Modexpor is also looking for children aged between two and three years old who must be available for sessions from 10 to 13 December

Francisco Griñán

Malaga

Saturday, 2 November 2024, 08:32

Malaga casting agency Modexpor is seeking babies and toddlers in December for a fashion campaign and a clothing catalogue for an international brand whose identity has not been revealed. The casting sessions will be open to children of all ethnicities, although with very defined ages.

On the one hand, they are looking for babies from 1 to 3 months that are between 50 and 70 centimetres long and boys and girls from two to three years old, with a height between 86 and 92 centimetres.

All jobs are paid, so Modexpor has said that children must have identification cards. In addition only children resident in Malaga with availability for the sessions from 10 to 13 December will be selected. Those interested can contact by Whatsapp with the number: 669 367 810.

