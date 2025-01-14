Caregiver coerces elderly woman with Alzheimer's in Malaga to open online bank account

María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 15:31 Compartir

A woman, 35, has been arrested by National Police officers in Madrid after allegedly attempting to coerce an elderly woman with Alzheimer's she was temporarily caring for in Malaga into opening an online bank account. The cybercrime unit in the capital of the Costa del Sol has successfully located the employee after the bank reported suspicious activity to the National Police.

The material which the bank sent the National Police consisted of a clip of an "irregular" attempt to open an online bank account using the video-identification system. In the recording, according to Malaga police, a middle-aged woman was trying to complete the identity verification process via a telephone, filming the face of the elderly woman and trying to make her to adopt different positions in order to achieve the required validation.

According to the footage, the caregiver – whose face was briefly captured – was the one holding the mobile phone while telling the elderly woman what to do. However, at one point the elderly woman refused to follow instructions, closing her eyes and pushing the phone away with her hand.

After the facial recognition check, the carer proceeded to show the front and back of the victim's ID card, in order to authenticate the documentation and complete the verification process.

When a number of irregularities were detected in the procedure, the opening of the bank account was denied by the financial institution's verification system and reported to the police.

At this point in the investigation, cyber specialists focused their efforts on identifying the suspect, who had only temporarily stood in for the family's usual trusted person during her vacation. The suspect left barely any trace of herself after taking over the role for just a few days.

Police investigators initially had only the image of the "unfaithful" caregiver, a mobile phone number and an email account provided during the attempt to open the online account. However, they eventually managed to track her down and arrest her in Madrid. Upon examining the mobile phone they confiscated from her, they discovered another victim - once again, a vulnerable person who the suspect had assisted previously. The woman had used the victim's bank card details to make fraudulent charges to her account.