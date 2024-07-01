Campaign in support of extending the Malaga train line along the coast gains steam

Ignacio Lillo Monday, 1 July 2024, 10:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Since its public launch on 10 June, just after the European elections, the SUR online petition calling for a coastal railway line from Malaga to Marbella, Estepona and beyond has surpassed 25,000 signatures.

This level of support, after just three weeks, underlines the resounding support of locals and foreign residents (who can also sign up with their NIE or passport number) and tourists for this infrastructure, which is of vital importance to ensure the sustainable development of the Costa del Sol.

Signing the petition The form, in Spanish, will ask you for your name, surname, ID number (DNI/NIE/passport), email address and location. It offers you the option to authorise that your support be made visible to others and to receive information on other campaigns and events organised by SUR. Finally it asks you to fill in the numbers visible in an image before you can click on the red Firmar Petición at the foot of the page.

The petition has been promoted on social media throughout this time, where it continues to be shared and supported daily by hundreds of active users concerned about the lack of rail transport along the coast of Malaga province.

The petition shows the publics' commitment to the future of a province where a large part of the population, both registered and floating, does not have access to high-capacity public transport. The campaign reminds us that the coastal strip of the Costa del Sol has become a large conurbation with one and a half million registered inhabitants, to which must be added the fourteen million tourists who visit each year, and the tens of thousands of temporary residents, both nationals and foreigners.

Population continues to grow

This large metropolitan area is already one of the areas in Europe with the greatest growth potential, having established itself as one of the best places in the world to live and work. It is no coincidence that Spain's national statistics institute (INE) forecasts that in 2031 Malaga will overtake Seville in terms of census population. This situation has led to a series of demands in terms of sustainability and infrastructures, which must be resolved and addressed by all public administrations.

Along with employment and access to housing, mobility is the main challenge facing the province at a key historical moment. It is necessary to reduce road traffic congestion and pollutant gas emissions, an objective that cannot be achieved without a public transport network that matches the population density, tourist flow and economic activity of the territories. Malaga is historically lacking in its rail network, a deficit that requires decisive action and investment.

The initiative for a coastal train should serve not only to connect the main towns of the Costa del Sol, from Nerja to Estepona, but also plan its extension to the Campo de Gibraltar.

Petition to the government

The aim is to convey to both the Spanish Government, which has the powers to make this great plan possible, and to the other administrations, the clamour of the people of Malaga for the necessary and urgent construction of the coastal train, after decades of neglect on the part of politicians and institutions of all colours.

Once the petition achieves massive support from the public, as is to be expected given the level of support that has already been achieved and that is to be expected in the near future, all the signatures will be sent to the heads of the central government and the Ministry of Transport, as well as to the rest of the administrations, so that they are fully aware of the social clamour that this demand represents for the people of Malaga.

Now, the Spanish Government and the rest of the public administrations, whatever their political colour, must listen to the collective desire of Malaga. And our public representatives must take this public demand as their own, put aside their political differences and join forces to achieve the goal of a better, more sustainable, more supportive and fairer Malaga.