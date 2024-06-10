Two dead and 22 injured in month marked by violence in Malaga province

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 10 June 2024, 16:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga province has been the scene of violence, shootings and assaults with bladed weapons in the past month. Two of these incidents, which happened at the end of May and the beginning of June, were fatal for the victims, a 37-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. They lost their lives in Malaga city within 48 hours of each other.

The first incident was reported about 2.30am on Thursday 30 May, when the 37-year-old man was shot at least four times in the back. It happened in the Malaga neighbourhood of García Grana, in the Calle Virgen del Pilar area.

National and Local Police officers set up a heavy security operation after the shots were fired as further clashes were feared. The victim died the day after he was rushed to the Regional University Hospital. Police are still investigating the incident.

The second death occurred two days later on Saturday 1 June, next to the Sala París 15, where an electronic music party was being held. The victim was a 23-year-old man from the town of Porcuna in Jaén. His name was Luis and he died as a result of a stab wound to the back.

The alleged perpetrators, aged 19 and 21, handed themselves in the next day at different police stations in Cordoba. Both are from the municipality of Andújar in Jaén province. Police found they were acquaintances of the victim and there had been previous quarrels between the two parties. They had also travelled to Malaga to attend the same music event.

The arrested men, who have been remanded in custody, met the 23-year-old in the vicinity of the disco, and allegedly a brawl broke out. The boy died almost instantly after being stabbed in the back. The next morning, cleaner found a knife in some hedges in the same street where the incident took place.

Knife attack

On the same night, a second knife attack happened in Malaga city. Just a couple of hours after the crime in the San Luis industrial estate, about 1.30am on 2 June, a 40-year-old man of foreign origin was stabbed in El Palo. A neighbour alerted emergency services when he found the injured man in Plaza Padre Ciganda. The victim was hospitalised with a wound to his abdomen.

These have not been the only incidents involving weapons in the province in recent weeks. May was a month in which a spiral of violence was recorded, with four shootings - one of them fatal - and at least half a dozen stabbings reported to SUR.

According to information gathered by SUR, 22 people were injured, most of them hospitalised, as a result of these attacks. In at least three cases, the lives of the victims were feared. One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, was left quadriplegic after being stabbed in the back of the head in Torremolinos following a bar fight in the La Nogalera area. The perpetrator was arrested.

The events that happened last month have so far led to a dozen arrests for the suspects' alleged involvement in serious injuries and attempted murder, in addition to the two arrested for the crime of the 23-year-old on the first night of June.

Barricaded with weapons

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday 6 June in Marbella after barricading himself inside his house with his 52-year-old flatmate, whom he took hostage at knifepoint and held him captive for hours. It triggered a huge National Police operation, which included a negotiator and units such as the UPR and aerial resources. Officers then gained access to the house after three hours, when all communication was cut off.

It happened just a week after another 37-year-old man, nicknamed El Chumbo, had the Guardia Civil in check after barricading himself with a shotgun in his house in Campillos, from which he managed to escape, despite the police cordon. He escaped through a small hole that gave access to the false ceiling of the adjoining house. He was arrested 48 hours later, hidden in the boot of a car.