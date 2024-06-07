Suspects held in custody following fatal stabbing of 23-year-old man in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 18:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A court in Cordoba has agreed to remand the two people arrested in connection with the stabbing to death of a 23-year-old-man in Malaga last Saturday, in custody without bail.

This was indicated by sources from the Andalucía high court of justice (TSJA), who specified that both individuals have given testimony. One of them is being investigated for the alleged homicide, and the other for aggravated assault. The judicial proceedings will be transferred to the courts of Malaga to continue investigating the case.

The fatal incident happened on Saturday 1 June, just minutes before midnight. It was in Calle Veracruz on the San Luis industrial estate, very close to a nightclub where a concert was taking place. According to the investigations, the victim and his assailants knew each other and all lived in the Andalusian province of Jaén. The deceased was from the village of Porcuna and those arrested were from the town of Andújar.

It appears that the victim and the arrested men went separately to the nightclub and met in the vicinity of the venue. A scuffle ensued during which the victim was stabbed in the back, resulting in a fatal injury.

The suspects, who had already been identified, contacted the National Police in Cordoba through their lawyer to inform them that they wanted to turn themselves in. On Monday, they both voluntarily went to the police station. The first to do so was the young man who was allegedly accompanying the perpetrator of the stabbing. The latter also did so a few hours later, although at another police station.

On Sunday, in the area surrounding the fatal stabbing, police recovered a knife, which is being analysed to establish whether it is linked to the death of the young man. The knife had its hilt covered with black tape and was found in the same street where the attack took place.

The weapon was found under some hedges that border the parking area on the street, often used by the people who go to the nightclub. The knife was found this Sunday by the council's cleaning services working in the San Luis industrial estate, who reported the discovery to the officers.