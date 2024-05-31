Man shot in middle of street on the Costa del Sol dies in hospital

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 13:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 37-year-old man, who was shot in the early hours of Thursday morning in the García Grana neighbourhood of Malaga has died in a city hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition.

The incident took place at around 2.30am on 30 May in one of the premises on Calle Virgen del Pilar. Police officers and the 061 emergency medical services who arrived on the scene, worked to stabilise the injured man before transferring him to the Regional Hospital. He was admitted in an extremely serious condition.

Many people came out of their homes when they heard the shots. The atmosphere became increasingly heated as the early hours of the morning progressed. National and Local Police officers established a strong security presence to prevent further clashes.