Man stabbed in Torremolinos street paralysed from neck down after suffering serious spinal cord injury

The 38-year-old man stabbed in the back of his neck in Torremolinos is in a quadriplegic state, pending evolution. The knife wound has caused a very serious spinal injury that has currently left him without mobility from the neck down.

SUR has learned the doctors at the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Malaga city, where he is admitted, have opted to transfer him to the Virgen del Rocío in Seville, where there is a unit specialised in treating spinal cord injuries.

It is a particularly complex transfer, since a special ambulance is required to carry the patient without the slightest movement of the neck, given the nature of the injury and the damage to the spinal cord. According to sources, preparations are being finalised to carry it out.

The incident happened at around seven o'clock on Thursday morning (9 May) in Calle Marqués de Salamanca, near the Bajondillo area. Torremolinos town hall workers raised the alarm when they found a man on the ground bleeding profusely from the neck. He was with a friend who was trying to control the bleeding.

Witnesses described to police officers what had happened and said that the suspect had fled in a taxi, which was intercepted in La Colina. The detained 43-year-old man had injuries to his back and head.

The victim and suspect had apparently had a fight in the vicinity of a bar in the town's La Nogalera area and allegedly met again in Calle Marqués de Salamanca, where the stabbing allegedly happened. The police are now trying to reconstruct events that led up to the incident.