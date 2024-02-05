Two police officers spring into action to save life of six-year-old who was choking outside a restaurant in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 5 February 2024, 16:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

Two Local Police officers have saved the life of a six-year-old boy who was choking outside a restaurant in Benalmádena.

The officers rushed to the scene when a woman, accompanied by her son, screamed out for help in the middle of Avenida de la Armada.

The policemen found the child "choking, shaking nervously and his face was beginning to turn pale and whitish". They immediately performed the Heimlich manoeuvre (abdominal thrusts) and saved his life after he coughed up the piece of food that had blocked his airways. His breathing had returned to normal by the time paramedics arrived.

Two other Local Police officers intervened in a similar incident in Arroyo de la Miel, although on that occasion the person went into cardiac arrest. The officers used a defibrillator to save the 50-year-old woman.

Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara praised the efforts of all the officers, "who in addition to providing safety in our streets offer citizens a professional and immediate first aid and emergency management response". In both cases, the mayor requested to the chief of the Local Police force that the officers' work be publicly recognised.