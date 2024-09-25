Torremolinos prepares to celebrate its patron with traditional festivities during San Miguel fair

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 10:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos is getting ready for its biggest celebrations of the year, the San Miguel fair, which kicks off in the Costa del Sol town this Wednesday 25 and continues until Sunday 29 September.

The festivities, held in honour of the town’s patron, the archangel San Miguel, were preceded by the annual pilgrimage last Sunday (22 September), an event that attracted around 200,000 people.

The fair will be inaugurated at 9.30pm on Wednesday 25 September by Spanish journalist and television presenter María Casado. This will be followed by the lighting of the illuminations, which signals the official opening of the ‘casetas’; while the municipal auditorium will host a free concert by local soul and jazz singer Suzette Moncreif at 10pm. A series of free concerts has been lined up at the auditorium each night of the fair.

Also, each day between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, the fairground will be free of music to allow children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to enjoy the fair.

The day fair will begin on Thursday and a series of music and dance shows will take place in some of the main squares in the town centre from 1pm until 6pm. These include Plazas de la Unión Europea, Costa del Sol, San Miguel and de España, where bands including The Money Makers, The Free Soul Band and Long Play will perform each afternoon. There will also be entertainment to occupy the youngsters, while the adults can enjoy local cuisine and traditional music in the outside bar areas and the local taverns and restaurants.

The highlight of the week is Sunday, Día de San Miguel, which begins with a mass and choral concert in the San Miguel church at 10am. This is followed by the colourful parade of the patron through the town centre.

The day will continue with entertainment in the main plazas; while at 10pm, the auditorium will present a night of flamenco performed by the dance groups of José Lucena, Lucía Barroso and Esperanza Márquez.

Full programme: www.torremolinos.es