Around 200,000 people turn out for San Miguel pilgrimage in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 23 September 2024, 17:25 | Updated 17:43h.

According to figures released by Torremolinos town hall, around 200,000 people converged on the Costa del Sol town on Sunday (22 September) for the annual pilgrimage in honour of its patron, the archangel San Miguel. A total of 58 oxen and tractor-drawn floats and caravans participated in the animated procession, one of the highlights of the town’s cultural agenda, which marks the beginning of its San Miguel festivities (Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 September).

The day began with the transfer of the patron saint from the shrine to Avenida Los Manantiales, where a mass was held, after which, tens of thousands of people dressed in typical attire followed the procession through the streets of the town and on to the El Pinar pine forest. Here, the pilgrims enjoyed an afternoon in the sun, eating, drinking and dancing to light flamenco and typical ‘rociero’ music.

Thousands of people enjoyed an afternoon in the pine forest. SUR

Events councillor José Manuel Ruiz described the pilgrimage as "the best in all of Andalucía”, adding, “It has shown that it is one of the most important days in Torremolinos. It represents our welcoming spirit."

The town hall said that once again the event had been made possible by the “excellent organisation” of everyone involved, while also thanking the people who enjoyed the day, during which no serious incidents were reported.