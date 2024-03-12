Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Computer image of the new multidisciplinary centre. SUR
Torremolinos to name new centre in honour of &#039;one of the most important women in the recent history&#039; of the town
Torremolinos to name new centre in honour of 'one of the most important women in the recent history' of the town

Due to open in June on the site of the old market, it will be another honour to a family that has played an important role in the development of the Costa del Sol town since it received its independence in 1988

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 19:33

Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has announced that the future multidisciplinary social centre that is being constructed on the site of the old market will be named after Isabel Manoja. Del Cid explained that the centre, which is due to open in June, will be another honour to the Monoja family, a family that has played an important role in the development of Torremolinos since it received its autonomy in 1988.

“This is a deserving recognition of one of the most important women in the recent history of Torremolinos, a woman with a clear social vocation,” the mayor said.

The multidisciplinary building will house the social services office, a family intervention team, a special office for the elderly, among others. It will also house offices aimed at improving the competitiveness of trade and the diversification of the local economy.

The project has a total budget of 3.1 million euros, of which, 2.48 million is financed by ERDF funds.

Last year, Isabel Manoja was named Hija Predilecta (favourite daughter) during the town’s celebrations to mark 35 years of self-government, because, as the mayor said at the time, she had been “very active regarding the cause of its autonomy”.

