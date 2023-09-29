Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Margarita del Cid (second left) with members of the Manoja family. SUR.
Torremolinos marks 35 years of self-government by honouring ‘one of the most outstanding women in the history of the town’
History

Isabel Manoja was posthumously named a ‘favourite daughter’ because she was a person with a “special social involvement in the municipality and very active regarding the cause of its autonomy”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 29 September 2023, 09:55

Torremolinos hosted a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the self-government of the municipality on Wednesday, an act that was also used to honour Isabel Manoja “one of the most outstanding women in the history of the town”.

In her speech, Mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid said that she had been honoured with the title of Hija Predilecta (favourite daughter) because she was a person with a “special social involvement in our municipality and very active regarding the cause of its autonomy”.

“We pay tribute to her and to all those who, like her, were able to think of a better Torremolinos. This is the best recognition for a fighter, lover of culture and defender of Torremolinos and its history. What better way to complete this tribute than by dedicating the 35th anniversary of our autonomy to this figure,” the mayor said.

Manoja was one of the most prominent women in the history of Torremolinos, and the town hall paid tribute to her with an act which took place in the San Miguel cemetery, where her remains rest, and on whose tomb the title of Hija Predilecta has been engraved.

Isabel Manoja's tomb was engraved with the words 'favourite daughter'. SUR

The act was followed by a ceremony at the town hall, during which the painter Palmira Abelló, who was a friend of Isabel Manoja, was posthumously named Hija Adoptiva (adoptive daughter) of Torremolinos.

The Medal of Torremolinos was posthumously awarded to the sculptor Hamilton Reed Armstrong, who maintained a friendship with Isabel Manoja and who created the bust of her that is located on the avenue that bears her name.

Finally, the recognition as Chronicler of Honour of Torremolinos was given to historian Carlos Blanco Cabrera, “who has contributed significantly to disseminate the history of the municipality”.

