Bikers dressed as Santa at a previous toy run in Torremolinos. SUR
Community spirit

Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend

Organised by the Komando Amimoto motorcycle club to collect Christmas presents for underprivileged children, the initiative will take place on Saturday 14 December

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 16:02

Torremolinos town hall has announced that this year’s Toy Run, an event in its tenth year that is organised by the Komando Amimoto motorcycle club to collect Christmas presents for underprivileged children, will take place on Saturday 14 December. The activity was announced by events councilor José Manuel Ruiz, and the president of motorcycle club, Juan Antonio Úbeda.

As in previous years, the event will begin (and finish) in Plaza Federico García Lorca at midday, after which, the bikers, many dressed as Santa Claus, will travel throughout the municipality to raise awareness of the work carried out by the Torremolinos branch of the Red Cross.

The motorcycle run will be followed by live music in the square from 1.30pm, and anyone who arrives dressed as Santa will be offered a free drink from the bar installed in the plaza for the occasion.

Attendees will be able to donate new toys that will be distributed by the Red Cross with the aim that “this year no child is left without a gift”. For each toy donated, a drink voucher will be given to be exchanged at the bar.

