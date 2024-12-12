New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 12 December 2024, 15:56

Benalmádena parks and gardens councillor Juan Olea visited Parque de la Paloma on Wednesday to inspect a statue of a young woman that had been stored in municipal offices for more than two decades and which has now been installed in park’s pond. The initiative is part of the actions carried out by the town hall to embellish this emblematic enclave of the municipality, one of the coast’s most visited green lungs.

The council is carrying out inquiries to find out the name of the artist who created this marble nymph, stored for security reasons, since it suffered constant vandalism in its previous location, in a fountain in Plaza Solymar, often referred to as the 24-hour square.

Olea placed special emphasis on the fact that this type of works of art "cannot be stored any longer because they are part of the heritage of the people of Benalmadena”. “After years in storage, now this iconic statue shines again for the admiration of all in our park," the councillor said.