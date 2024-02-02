'Give me the money or I'll kill you': Benalmádena shop owner held up in terrifying attack

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 2 February 2024, 18:50 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Three people wielding machetes held up a food store in Benalmádena on Wednesday.

The suspects burst into the shop on Avenida Gamonal during the early hours on 31 January shouting: "Give me the money or I'll kill you." One of them then smashed the glass of the counter, behind which the shopkeeper was sitting.

The footage of the robbery, captured on the store's CCTV cameras, see above. The suspects can be seen taking 200 euros from the till, and a couple of bags of sweets and a drink from the fridge. The shopkeeper can also be seen in total shock after the thieves fled.

The alleged burglars were hooded and dressed in black. National Police, investigating the incident, said they have arrested one of the alleged thieves. The arrested person, according to police sources, is a minor.