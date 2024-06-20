Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of Nerja's Carabeo beach, where the incident happened on Wednesday evening. E. Cabezas
Young man dies after falling from cliff on popular Costa del Sol beach
112 incident

The 27-year-old was attended to by the emergency services on Carabeo beach after suffering a severe blow to the head, but nothing could be done to save his life

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 09:52

There has been a new tragedy on the easternmost strip of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province. A 27-year-old man died on Wednesday evening after falling from a cliff in Nerja, according to 112 Andalucía.

At 7.15pm, the 112 emergency service telephone operators received a call alerting them to a young man falling from a cliff on the Carabeo beach and requesting urgent medical assistance because he had suffered a severe blow to the head.

A mobile intensive care unit and a medical team as well as members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers, were sent to the scene of the incident.

According to a statement from the Junta, the emergency services could do nothing to save the life of the victim, a 27-year-old man, who died at the scene despite receiving medical assistance.

The last such incident in Nerja happened in May 2022 . Then it was a 19-year-old young man who drowned after jumping from rocks on Burriana beach. His friends lost sight of him when he jumped from the ten-metre-high 'Tarzan peak'.

