Young man dies after falling from cliff on popular Costa del Sol beach

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 20 June 2024, 09:52 | Updated 11:14h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

There has been a new tragedy on the easternmost strip of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province. A 27-year-old man died on Wednesday evening after falling from a cliff in Nerja, according to 112 Andalucía.

At 7.15pm, the 112 emergency service telephone operators received a call alerting them to a young man falling from a cliff on the Carabeo beach and requesting urgent medical assistance because he had suffered a severe blow to the head.

A mobile intensive care unit and a medical team as well as members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers, were sent to the scene of the incident.

According to a statement from the Junta, the emergency services could do nothing to save the life of the victim, a 27-year-old man, who died at the scene despite receiving medical assistance.

The last such incident in Nerja happened in May 2022 . Then it was a 19-year-old young man who drowned after jumping from rocks on Burriana beach. His friends lost sight of him when he jumped from the ten-metre-high 'Tarzan peak'.