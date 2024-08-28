Young woman receives deep cut to the neck near jugular vein during brawl on the Costa

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 11:50 | Updated 11:55h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A young woman narrowly avoided serious injury after she received a deep cut to the neck - near the jugular vein - during a fight between four people in Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of Malaga province's Costa del Sol.

Several witnesses alerted emergency services to the brawl at a house in the Las Melosas area, east of the town centre about 5pm one Tuesday 27 August, in which two couples were involved. They were two brothers, aged 25 and 26, and their respective girlfriends, aged 22 and 27, who all live together in the flat of the brothers' mother.

The fight allegedly started after a family argument over a mobile phone charger. The conflict then became increasingly tense and during the course of it one of the girlfriends, the 22-year-old, was injured by the 25-year-old man, who was arrested by National Police officers.

The bloodied woman was rushed to the nearby Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía de Vélez-Málaga after medics found her in the street.

She sustained a four-centimetre cut to her neck, with sources pointing out that her condition could have been much more serious ading that she will probably be discharged today. The others were also injured in the fight, but sustained minor injuries such as a cut to the eyebrow in the case of the alleged attacker, and bruises in the case of his girlfriend.

The Local and National Police forces have taken charge of the investigation to clarify the events. Officers are now trying to locate the victim's boyfriend, aged 26, who apparently fled the scene.