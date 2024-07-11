Woman dies after being struck by car in Malaga village

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 11 July 2024, 08:55 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A woman died late on Wednesday 10 July after being hit by a car in the town of Alcaucín in the northern part of Malaga province, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

Several calls received at around 11pm alerted operators that a car had hit a woman in the Barrio Cruce de Salia, in El Puente de Salia.

The Guardia Civil police and Centro de Emergencias Sanitarias 061 were immediately notified and a medical team from Viñuela was mobilised.

The medical services could do nothing to save the life of the victim, who eventually died at the scene.