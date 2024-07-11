Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Woman dies after being struck by car in Malaga village
112 incident

Woman dies after being struck by car in Malaga village

The medical services on the scene in Alcaucín could do nothing to save the victim's life

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 08:55

Opciones para compartir

A woman died late on Wednesday 10 July after being hit by a car in the town of Alcaucín in the northern part of Malaga province, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

Several calls received at around 11pm alerted operators that a car had hit a woman in the Barrio Cruce de Salia, in El Puente de Salia.

The Guardia Civil police and Centro de Emergencias Sanitarias 061 were immediately notified and a medical team from Viñuela was mobilised.

The medical services could do nothing to save the life of the victim, who eventually died at the scene.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Iconic Costa del Sol festival attracts estimated 75,000 music fans
  2. 2 These are some of the holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol where parking should be easier this summer
  3. 3 The rebirth of an icon: The Best Tritón hotel in Benalmádena Costa
  4. 4 Town halls on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol determined not to miss the train
  5. 5 The Costa del Sol's first Glamping Resort arrives
  6. 6 Fuengirola fishermen recreate ancient technique that is considered an art more than fishing
  7. 7 The fire in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado district is now under control
  8. 8 Spain reach Euro 2024 final after comeback win over France
  9. 9 Lucky escape for Malaga workers after pick-up truck overturns on mountain road
  10. 10 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz through to Wimbledon semi-finals

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad