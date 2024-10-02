Where can you see classic cars in the mountains of Malaga province this weekend?

Eugenio Cabezas Comares Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 12:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The village of Comares in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province is already synonymous with classic car events, with the long-running classic vehicle rally that takes place every February. On this occasion, it is not a road race but more than a hundred vintage vehicles will gather on Plaza Balcón de Europa and the surrounding area on Saturday 5 October.

The town hall has invited “Malaga province residents, motor enthusiasts or not, to come up to Comares to enjoy the beauty of its streets, its views and its gastronomy”.

It is estimated that around 120 classic vehicles, mostly motorbikes and cars will take part in the event which starts at 10pm and will run until 9pm. There will also be food and drink for the participants, music by Luis Molero. Antonio López, from Karting del Sol, who arrived in a 1972 Porsche is one of the organisers. “We are convinced that it is a good plan to enjoy this day of motoring with the family,” he said.

Registration for cars is 10 euros and for motorbikes five euros. There will be free T-shirts for the first 100 people to register. During the afternoon there will also be a prize draw. The event is organised by La Tontona Racing and Brother Classic Blue, with the support of Comares town hall.