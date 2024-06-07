Small town in Malaga province tops ranking as the most Googled place in Andalucía

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 14:25 | Updated 14:59h. Compartir Copiar enlace

It is a small town that maintains its Andalusian essence, cares for its streets and whose people welcome tourists captivated by its whitewashed houses adorned with flowerpots on windowsills and doors. This small town in Malaga province is at the top of an unusual list of the most searched for places online in Andalucía, compiled by the holiday rental search engine Holidu. This leading position also aligns with the ranking of towns with the highest occupancy rates, typically provided by the industry's trade association. This town, with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, is Frigiliana.

Holidu has noted a growing trend towards escaping to small towns and villages, where one can enjoy a rural and authentic atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle of large cities.

"Whether it's charming medieval villages, picturesque fishing towns, or traditional inland hamlets, each place has its own charm and something special to offer," the company stated, adding that in the face of this trend, it's important to know which destinations are preferred by tourists. Therefore, this leading portal for holiday home and apartment bookings in Europe has compiled a ranking of Andalusian villages and towns with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants that are most searched for online. In total, 529 towns have been evaluated, resulting in a list of places that pique travellers' interest.

Frigiliana, with more than 4,000 searches per month, leads the Andalusian rankings, with Setenil de las Bodegas in Cadiz in second place, with 3,380. The podium is completed by Grazalema, also in Cadiz, with 1,560 searches.

After that comes Castellar de la Frontera (Cadiz) in fourth position. The rest of the top ten is made up by Pampaneira and Capileira (both in the Alpujarra in Granada), Aguadulce (Seville), Baños de la Encina (Jaén), Zuheros (Cordoba) and Cazalla de la Sierra (Seville).

In the ranking, Holidu highlighted Frigiliana as "a picturesque village, located in the Axarquía district, which is famous for its Moorish architecture, cobbled streets and whitewashed houses adorned with brightly coloured flowers. Strolling through its narrow streets is like stepping back in time, with every corner telling a story".

They explained that the small town "is also known for its vibrant cultural life and festivals, such as the festival of three cultures, which celebrates the historical coexistence of Christians, Muslims and Jews". Holidu added that visitors can also enjoy the local gastronomy, with delicacies such as sugar cane 'honey' and local wines.

For the report, Holidu explained that the vacation rental search engine analysed Andalucía's towns and villages with a resident population of 5,000 or under. "Using data from website Semrush, average monthly search volume on Google over the last 12 months for the words 'what to do' and 'what to see in' along with the name of each location was examined. The criteria for the locations included is based on the national institute of statistics (INE) definition of 'small town'. Based on this analysis, a ranking of the small towns with the highest search volume was drawn up," they explained.

A list of the most viral villages and small towns in Malaga province has also been extracted from this report. After Frigiliana are: Ardales, Parauta, Comares, Genalguacil, Canillas de Aceituno, Casabermeja, Arriate, Tolox, Yunquera.