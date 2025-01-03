Town on the Costa del Sol makes public facilities more convenient

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 18:17

María Zambrano park in Vélez-Málaga welcomes thousands of visitors every year, who go to enjoy the large lake, children's play areas and sports facilities. It is also the ideal place to learn about the philosopher that the park is named after, who was born in the town, with a series of panels about her life and works.

The councillor for operational services and municipal buildings, Jesús María Claros, announced on Friday 3 January that the repair, cleaning, painting and complete refurbishment of the toilet block located in the park has been completed and that the public facilities will reopen "in the coming days".

The main concern prior to the project was the poor condition of the roof of the building. Other work has included modernising the electrics, plastering and tile repairs, plumbing, a new adapted toilet and general painting, according to the town hall.