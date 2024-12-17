Tourism in east of Malaga province up by 17 per cent

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 18:20

APTA, the association for the promotion of tourism in the Axarquía, the area to the east of Malaga province, has revealed a 17 per cent increase in tourisma. The data covers the period from September 2023 to March 2024 using a technological tool of tourism and planning Costa del Sol.

The Axarquía is a very diverse area, combining sea and mountains, as in just 20 kilometres as the crow flies it is possible to go from sea level to 2,064 metres in altitude, to the top of La Maroma, the highest peak in Malaga province.

In its 31 towns and villages there are also great contrasts, from the most densely populated coastal towns like Nerja, Torre del Mar and Rincón de la Victoria, to the smallest villages such as Salares, with just 200 inhabitants.

Record numbers

The Axarquía is becoming more popular among national and foreign tourists and now the association for the promotion of tourism in the Axarquía (APTA) has compiled the latest statistical data offered by the ‘big data’ technological tool which is used by tourism and planning Costa del Sol, to learn more about the situation of the area's tourism sector.

The study shows that the Axarquía received a record number of visitors between September 2023 and March 2024, increasing its tourist numbers "and positioning itself as a tourist destination of quality and diversity".

As reported by APTA in a statement, "the Axarquía received a total of 1,032,438 tourists between September 2023 and March 2024, which represents an increase of 17.4%". The study focuses mainly on the 31 municipalities that make up the east of Malaga province, in addition to general data from the province of Malaga along with Malaga airport.

International tourists

To do this, sources such as Spain's INE national institute of statistics (INE), the aforementioned ‘big data’ and artificial intelligence have been used. According to the data handled by Turismo y Planificación Costa del Sol, almost 6,000,000 tourists arrived at Malaga Airport in the period analysed, of which 1,032,438 tourists decided to stay overnight in the Axarquía, 17.4% of the total.

The data has been broken down as follows: in September 2023 there were 156,200 visitors; in October, 175,128 visitors; in November 106,636 visitors; in December, 125,066 visitors; in January 120,075 visitors; in February 120,889 visitors, and in March 153,131 visitors.

The biggest growth in visitors to the Axarquía is among the international market, with 672,355 people, and the figures for the national market remained stable, with 360,174 visitors in the same period of time. The main international markets visiting the area were the United Kingdom (104,971 visitors), Germany (95,254 visitors), France (61,262 visitors), Belgium (56,564 visitors) and the Netherlands (40,276 visitors).

Winter season

"As can be seen, the winter season was very positive and the data provided by the study is optimistic, as it continues to grow as a destination," said APTA.

The municipalities that received the most visitors between September 2023 and March 2024 were Nerja (341,134), Vélez-Málaga (240,560), Torrox (146,112), Rincón de la Victoria (107,826) and Frigiliana (45,650). In the inland towns and villages a significant number of visitors were registered in Cómpeta, Alcaucín, La Viñuela, Canillas de Aceituno, Algarrobo and Riogordo.

According to APTA, the aim of this work is "to offer a global and detailed vision of tourism in the Axarquía, to identify its strengths and weaknesses, to evaluate its opportunities and threats and to propose actions and recommendations to improve its management, sustainability and to take national and international indicators as a reference in order to continue growing".