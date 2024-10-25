Costa del Sol town invites residents to get involved in its future

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Friday, 25 October 2024, 09:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is working on its Torrox Urban Agenda 2030, as a planning instrument for its future. The document will set out the strategy and projects to be developed by 2030. As its neighbour Nerja has been doing, Torrox also wants to draw up its future projects in consultation with its residents.

Following the publication of a questionnaire as part of the Urban Agenda so that residents can contribute their vision on the town's "sustainable development", the mayor, Óscar Medina, said, "We want to go hand in hand with citizens in the extraordinary growth that Torrox is experiencing in all areas, not only in the economic one."

The aim, as Medina highlighted in a statement, is to "face this challenge together with the citizens to continue shaping a welcoming, equitable, fair and healthy municipality through collective awareness and common effort".

The public questionnaire states, "Torrox town hall is committed to the implementation of the Urban Agenda as a guiding thread to meet the future challenges of the town and fulfil the mission and objectives of sustainable development."

It goes on to say, "It is necessary to count on the participation of the residents of Torrox" to have "the different visions proposed, necessary to achieve the sustainable development of the entire municipality through transformative and participatory measures, as an essential contribution to imagine and define how the Torrox of the future will be".

Issues related to the economy, tourism, agriculture, the business sector, connections, digital modernisation, green areas, public spaces, culture or health, among others, are included. In total, 65 measures have been drawn up to develop the ten proposed visions so that participants, either as individuals or as representatives of associations, groups, companies or administrations, can give their opinion in a simple way.

According to the town hall, the form is available here.

The same link can be found both on Torrox town hall website (www.torrox.es) and on the official pages of the town hall's social media.

Participatory consultations

The town hall has initiated the first participatory consultations open to the public with a view to drawing up the Urban Agenda. Led by the councillor for European funds and development, Mari Ángeles España, and the councillor for the elderly Sandra Extremera, the first of the meetings took place on Tuesday 22 October in Torrox-Costa in the presence of more than fifty people. The event, which was also attended by various members of the government team, was also attended by José Luis Palacios, a technician from Tech Friendly, a company that specialises in sustainable urban innovation and smart cities.

Criticism from PSOE

The socialist PSOE spokesperson at Torrox town hall, Mari Nieves Ramírez, has presented a proposal for citizen participation in the development of an Urban Agenda that will allow the town to efficiently use European funds "to carry out major projects that will transform the municipality". The spokesperson went on to say, "Torrox has a department for European funds which, to date, has served absolutely no purpose."

Ramírez added, "Our municipality continues to miss out on the opportunities offered by the European funds: opportunities for industry, training, employment, digitalisation and sustainability. The future of Torrox should not be understood in a partisan or short-term way, as proposed by Óscar Medina, who lives only for the photo and the fanfare, but as a common project in which all residents participate to transform our municipality."