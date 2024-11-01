This is when tickets will go sale for tenth anniversary of Weekend Beach music festival on Costa del Sol

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Friday, 1 November 2024, 12:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Organisers of the Weekend Beach music festival in Torre del Mar, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, have announced dates for 2025, when the event will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. It will take place on Thursday 10, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 July and ‘early bird’ tickets go on sale on Tuesday 5 November at 6pm on the festival’s official website: (Weekend Beach).

Previous years' artists include Europe, Melendi, Mora, Maluma, Black Eyed Peas, The Original Wailers, The Offspring, Skrillex, David Guetta, The Prodigy, Jimmy Cliff and Damian Marley,

Despite promising a “very special line-up” and a venue “equipped with all the amenities to enjoy three days of unstoppable music, with easy access and a few meters from the sea,” organisers have told SUR in English that they are awaiting confirmation from Vélez-Málaga town hall as to where the festival will take place.

The land it has been held on since the first festival in 2014, to the west of the town on the Poniente beach, has been fenced off since the end of summer and developers have moved in to start the construction of new homes as an extension of the SUPT-12 residential area near the River Vélez.