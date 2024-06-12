Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

'Quitanatas' boats operating in the Axarquía. SUR
This is where and when the ten cleaning boats will be in operation along the eastern Costa del Sol this summer
Environment

Last year some 50 tonnes of organic and over 51 tonnes of inorganic matter were collected by the 'quitanatas' boats from the Axarquía coast

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 14:40

The Axarquía is getting ready for the start of summer. The lifeguard service has already started and now the so-called ‘quitanatas’ service, which will be made up of 10 boats operating in Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Algarrobo and Nerja, will be cleaning the sea water on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

The service will operate seven days a week, including public holidays, from 11am to 8pm in Vélez-Málaga and Algarrobo, until 7pm in Torrox and from 10am to 6pm in Nerja.

The Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquia awarded the contract to Servimar Axarquia in 2022 for a value of 298,779.84 euros, including IVA (Spain's sales tax), with three extensions, this year being the second.

Vélez-Málaga will have five boats during July and August, and three during the second half of June and the first half of September. Algarrobo will have one; Nerja and Torrox will have two. ‘There will also be at least one ‘quitanatas’ support boat at the disposal of all the town halls ready to provide a service to any town hall that requires it in an emergency.

In 2023 some 50 tonnes of organic and over 51 tonnes of inorganic matter were collected by the 'quitanatas' boats from the Axarquía coast.

