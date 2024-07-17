Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The colourful umbrellas on Torrox pueblo's Plaza de la Constitución. J. Rhodes
This is when a Costa del Sol town’s iconic colourful umbrellas are set to return
Tourism

This is when a Costa del Sol town’s iconic colourful umbrellas are set to return

Torrox town hall has announced that it is postponing the installation of the much-loved decoration over Plaza de la Constitución until modernisation work on the square is complete

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 13:03

Torrox Pueblo's characteristic coloured umbrellas, which first appeared in the eastern Malaga province town in the summer of 2015, will be back to provide shade over Plaza de la Constitución before the end of the year, according to the town hall.

The popular coloured umbrellas have not been put up this summer due to the planned modernisation work to be carried out on the square, but they will return “more beautiful than ever” assured the mayor Óscar Medina.

The modernisation work on Plaza de la Constitución was awarded to Transportes Antelo S.L. for almost 316,000 euros, of which 63,500 euros will be provided by Torrox town hall and more than 252,000 euros by Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga.

The work will begin on Tuesday 8 October, after the end of the town’s ‘feria’ (fair) and are expected to take two months. The town hall has said that the timing of the work “responds to a request made by local residents, shopkeepers and tourist businesses to ensure that the improvement work does not coincide with the summer months”.

The mayor and councillors with a sign saying that the umbrellas will return
The mayor and councillors with a sign saying that the umbrellas will return SUR

The planned project involves the semi-pedestrianisation of Plaza de la Constitución, a new pavement, restriction of vehicle traffic, more shaded areas with the planting of more trees and the installation of new street furniture, according to the town hall.

