This is the town in Malaga province where you can take part in a high-heel shoe race with Pride

Jennie Rhodes Cómpeta Friday, 14 June 2024, 14:23 | Updated 14:29h.

The town of Cómpeta in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province is getting ready to celebrate its second Pride event. The packed programme kicks off on Thursday 27 June with Ibiza Night which is already sold out. But it’s not too late to practise your ‘Lucky Seven’ and ‘Legs Eleven’ for drag bingo on Friday 28 June at Bar Carpintería. The event starts at 7pm and is hosted by Sugar Royale of Torremolinos’s Moulin Rouge club with “cash prizes and more” according to organisers.

Talking of ‘Legs Eleven’ on Saturday 29 June and in association with Cómpeta town hall the second Cómpeta Pride High-Heel Shoe Race will be leaving Plaza Almijara 8pm. Participants are encouraged to run in high heels and can also go in fancy dress if they want to. Organisers point out that the 100-metre race does include a few steps and uphill streets.

Entrants are asked for a donation and there is a 100-euro cash prize for the winner of the race. Organisers will have a selection of spare high heels for anyone that doesn’t have them or gets a last-minute urge to join in but doesn’t have any to hand.

Inclusivity and rights

Organisers say that last year “more than 40 people took part, of which only two were women” and that many of the participants were “owners of local establishments”. The entertainment afterwards includes Sharonne, a Benidorm Fest participant and winner of Antenna 3's Drag Race España as well as a DJ set from Javy Blanko and dancing in the same plaza.

"It is a day of celebration to have a good time, but also a day that we should celebrate in all towns and cities for what it means: for all that previous generations have lived and fought for; and for what we will continue to achieve for those of the future," said Jorge Martín, president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía, at the presentation of Cómpeta Pride on Thursday 13 June at the Mancomuindad offices in Torre del Mar.

"Once again Cómpeta will be filled with the colours of the rainbow to celebrate freedom, the right to live and to live life," said the town’s councillor for tourism, Mónica Ruiz, adding: "The LGTB collective in Cómpeta is very important, and important to us, so we celebrate Pride for them, for their achievements and to continue demanding rights.”

Orgullo Cómpeta Pride organiser and town councillor Maurice Jonker highlighted that Cómpeta "always works for inclusivity”. He went on to say, “We proudly celebrate who we are, the progress made by people and by governments.”

Jonker also highlighted "the 43 different nationalities that live together in Cómpeta” as an “example of inclusivity" and he went on to say that as well as having fun, the message of the high heel race is to “put yourself in someone else’s shoes”.

Other members of the Orgullo Cómpeta Pride team present at Thursday’s presentation were Inez Leniere López, Kate Dakers, Les Borzey and Jill St Claire.

For further information click here.