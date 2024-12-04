These are the three latest additions to the select club of ‘magical towns and villages’ in Malaga

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 16:14

Malaga province has 103 towns and villages and each and every one of has something special to offer visitors. However, only ten have so far been chosen by the ‘pueblos mágicos de España’ (magic towns/villages of Spain) network, a project promoted by the institute for local development and social studies (IDL), a national non-profit organisation founded in 1997. Currently, 136 municipalities from all over the country are members of this select club.

Now Cómpeta and Moclinejo in the Axarquía and Casarabonela in the Sierra de las Nieves have been added to this list. They join Atajate, Alfarnate, Canillas de Aceituno, Comares, Fuente de Piedra, Tolox and El Borge, which were already part of this privileged network. In total, 14 new Spanish villages and towns have been added to the national network this month.

The network said of its decision to include Cómpeta, “This town combines spectacular views, a rich wine tradition and festivities such as wine night, which celebrate its cultural essence.”

The land of Antonio Banderas

Like Casarabonela, it will be one of the 10 new official ‘pueblos mágicos’ of Spain “in the land of Antonio Banderas” it added. Regarding Moclinejo, it is “known as the gateway to the raisin route. This village preserves the wine traditions of Malaga and celebrates the cultural richness of the region. It is part of the Corazón Moscatel initiative, along with El Borge and the neighbouring village of Almáchar.

“Each of these municipalities has proven to possess that special magic that makes them unique, now joining our magical family to continue enriching the cultural, historical and natural heritage, as well as our traditions and legacy that we defend together,” said the association.

It added, “Pueblos Mágicos means living towns/villages that maintain their traditions, their festivals, their customs, the intangible heritage that makes them unique. Towns/villages that maintain collaboration between their institutions and associations, their cooperatives, their communities, working together for a better future.”