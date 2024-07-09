These are some of the holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol where parking should be easier this summer

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 11:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Town halls in the Axarquía’s coastal towns are working to create more parking spaces for beach-goers this summer. Being less built-up than the western Costa del Sol, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja have, to a certain extent, greater room for manoeuvre to free up land for parking.

Often parking is free or is controlled by associations, such as Amivel in Vélez-Málaga, who ask for a small donation to the association which supports people with mental and physical disabilities.

In Rincón de la Victoria there are a number of such parking areas near to Avenida del Mediterráneo, where the largest number of retail and hotel businesses are concentrated, next to the promenade. Last year an agreement was signed with Adisma, a local association that supports people with disabilities, for the management of a new public car park which has 300 spaces.

In Vélez-Málaga, the blue zone parking areas have been in operation since 2015 and were extended in 2022 to around 1,000 spaces. The parking areas are managed by Amivel and especially in the Torre del Mar area facilitates the movement of vehicles.

Complaints

In the past one of the biggest complaints by local residents in the summer months was over holidaymakers who would park their car and leave it in the same place for weeks.

In Algarrobo, several plots of land have also been prepared to provide 120 new parking spaces on the coast. With just two kilometres of coastline, Algarrobo town hall has prepared several plots of land for the creation of parking spaces in summer in view of the increase in the arrival of visitors.

In Torrox there are blue zones and summer parking spaces set up that are free of charge in El Morche, Torrox Costa, El Peñoncillo and Calaceite.

In Nerja several parking areas have also been set up in the last few months at the main access points. Although work on the new health centre, which has been pending for two decades, will remove a large area of parking, the work is not expected to start until the end of the summer season.

There are no blue zones in Nerja and the car parks there are managed by El Taller de la Amistad and Adisma, which are also associations that support people with disabilities.