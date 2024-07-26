Costa del Sol night bus sees 90% increase in passengers after improvements made to service

José Rodríguez Cámara Friday, 26 July 2024, 14:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Between Saturday 1 and Sunday 30 June, the first month in which the night bus service between Rincón de la Victoria and Malaga city operated from Monday to Sunday, instead of just Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays, 2,264 passengers were logged.

This line, known as the M-168 or 'Búho' (owl), is managed by the Malaga Area Metropolitan Transport Consortium, who gave the green light to make the changes. Passengers increased by 90%, according to the Junta de Andalucía, which is responsible for the consortium along with Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria town hall and Malaga city hall.

The Andalusian government explains that this increase in the use of the bus in the eastern part of the greater Malaga area is also related to the beginning of summer, when the number of passengers usually increases. However, another key factor has been that since 1 June there have been more buses.

At weekends the service leaves Rincón at 0.10, 1.20 and 2.25am, from Malaga at 00.40, 1.50 and 3am. From Monday to Thursday there two departures from Rincón (0.10 and 1.20) and two from Malaga (0.40 and 1.50).

From19 July more buses have been running on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays, and the connections from Malaga are increased to 4.10am, along with three previous timetables, at 1.10am, 2.10am and 3.10am.

In addition, instead of the last stop being Cotomar, a district closer to the centre of Rincon, the route will go as far as Los Rubios, at the eastern end of the town, as can be seen on the website and in the consortium's App. From Los Rubios, departures to Muelle Heredia station in Malaga city centre will be: Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays: 00.15, 2.05 and 3.05am.

From Sunday to Thursday, from Malaga city: 1.10 and 2.10am. and, in the opposite direction, 00.15 and 2.05am according to the consortium. The latest modifications to the line, announced by the Rincón Town Hall, are valid until 8 September.