The Malaga village in the market for muscatel grapes this weekend

The village of Almáchar in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province is holding its annual muscatel grape market on Saturday 10 November. There will be 15 stalls set up in the village’s María Zambrano park selling local raisins, wines, cheeses, honey and cold meats.

There will be workshops and tastings of traditional 'ajoblanco' cold soup and local wines, as well as performances of the traditional 'rueda' dances. There will also be a prize-giving ceremony for the third ‘Ventanas al Arte y al Moscatel’ (windows to art and Muscatel) painting competition.

The competition was launched at the beginning of August with the aim of allowing the artists to paint sensations or experiences related to the Muscatel grape. It is organised by the Muscatel association, the town halls of Almáchar, Cómpeta, El Borge, Iznate, Moclinejo, the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía, the Diputación de Málaga through the Sabor a Málaga brand, Ucopaxa and the Dimobe winery in Moclinejo.

The ambassadors of Muscatel 2024 will be Teodora Pino and María Cabello, two residents of Comares who both appeared in the episode of the television programme ‘Volando Voy’, presented by Jesús Calleja, which featured Comares, Moclinejo and the village’s Reyes dog shelter.

UN status

Mayor of Almáchar Antonio Yuste said, “We have been a UN Important System of World Agricultural Heritage since 2018, and that is thanks to this association that dedicates its time altruistically to promote the Muscatel raisin." They do this, he said, "to ensure that the 2,000 families in the Axarquía who are dedicated to this crop can do it with dignity and that it is not lost". The village sits in the heart of the Axarquía's muscatel grape growing area and is home to a museum dedicated to the crop and its history.

The art competition winners will be announced at 12pm and then at 12.30pm there will be a tasting of 'ajoblanco' and a workshop to learn how to make this traditional Malaga cold soup. At 1.30pm there will be the opportunity to taste wines from the Axarquía-based Ucopaxa and Dimobe wineries. Those interested must register on the day at the Moscatel association's stand.

From 4.30pm there will be performances of traditional 'rueda' dances and the market will close at 6.30pm.