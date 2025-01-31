The flame that warms the winter in the east of Malaga

Javier Almellones Málaga Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:44 Compartir

Spectacular bonfires, processions that go through an entire village and its surroundings or customs such as throwing peladillas (sugared almonds) at the images of Our Lady. The Candelaria festivities take on a surprising uniqueness in the Axarquía to the east of Malaga province. Although there are also other areas of Andalucía that celebrate this tradition around 2 February, in the Axarquía there are three very different ways of worshipping Our Lady of Candelaria, forty days after Christmas, in the middle of winter.

Benagalbón, Colmenar and Alfarnate are three villages in the east of Malaga province that are celebrating this festival in a very special way this weekend.

In the case of Alfarnate, this year the festivities take place today, 31 January. Local residents gather round a spectacular bonfire that is usually lit in the evening on Plaza de la Constitución. Although it serves to mitigate the low temperatures on a winter's day in the highest village in the province, it is really designed to represent the burning the old and the start of the new.

For this reason, the custom of making dolls out of old clothes and straw to burn them still happens in the village. In fact, a competition is held to see who can make the best dolls on the day. It is also customary to use the bonfire to burn crops from the fields. This was traditionally done by children who would drag the crops through the village streets to the bonfire, but nowadays everyone, regardless of age, joins in. Donuts are also made and blessed before being eaten.

In Colmenar, the festivities began last Sunday and the village has had an extensive programme of activities. But the big day of these patron saint festivities is 2 February, when the procession of the two images will take place from the 17th century La Asunción church, to the Santuario chapel, popularly known as the 'convent' of the Our lady of the Candelaria.

The procession will start at 3.30pm and last until around midnight and the image will be taken to look out over the fields to bless the coming harvests.

After a mass in her honour, the Llaves de Oro de Colmenar (golden keys of Colmenar) will be presented to the patron saint, marking 140th anniversary of a fateful earthquake that devastated a large part of the Axarquía area. According to a legend, the people of Colmenar prayed to the Our Lady of Candelaria to ensure that there would be no damage. According to legend no fatalities were recorded after the earthquake, which happened in 1884.

In Benagalbón, Rincón de la Victoria, Or Lady of Candelaria joins an image of San José in a procession which is taking place today, 31 January, at 7pm. The procession and festivities are organised by 'mayordomos' - local volunteers chosen for this purpose by other residents. During the procession sugared almonds and peanuts are thrown onto the float on which the image of Our Lady of Candelaria is carried as it passes by. It represents residents giving thanks for the good things that have happened to them in the last year.

What to visit

Ermita de Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria. This chapel, located in the upper part of Colmenar, is one of the most symbolic places for the inhabitants of the village. From here there are spectacular panoramic views of the village and its surroundings. Where: On the road to Solano (Colmenar).

Iglesia de La Candelaria. This church, located in the centre of Benagalbón, has an impressive carved wooden image of Christ, which seems to be suspended in the air. It also has an image of the patron saint, Our Lady of the Candelaria, dating from 1940. Where: Plaza de la Iglesia.

Iglesia de Santa Ana. This is the main church in Alfarnate. It is a majestic building that was originally built in the mid-16th century. However, its current appearance is more closely related to the extensive remodelling that was carried out on the church during the 18th century. Where: Calle Sacristía.

Ermita de Monsalud. This chapel in Alfarnate was built there because an image of the current patron saint is said to have appeared there. Where: Calle Ermita.

Where to eat

Antigua Venta de Alfarnate . Considered one of the oldest inns in Andalucía, dating back to ancient times when it was on the route between Malaga port and Granada city. Today the restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional dishes, especially meat. Pork cheek in wine, lamb chops, or Angus steak are some of the options. Where: Ctra. de Málaga, km 513, 29194 Alfarnate, Telephone: 952 759 116.

Casa Las Flores. The gastronomy of the Axarquía and the Montes de Málaga is the star of the menu of this restaurant, which has become one of the gastronomic reference points in the centre of Benagalbón. There you can order portions of pork loin in lard, meatballs in almond sauce, sirloin medallions in muscatel sauce or different options of fried 'pescaíto' (small fish). They also have other Malaga classics, such as "puchero", (a type of hearty chicken soup), "plato de los Montes" or "callos" (tripe). Where: Plaza de las Flores, 8, 29738 Benagalbón. Telephone: 952 620 168.

Where to stay

Balcón de los Montes . This hotel, which also has a restaurant, is at the main entrance to Colmenar, right at the junction of the accesses from the road to Los Montes and the one coming from the A-356. Thanks to its location, it is in a relatively quiet place from where you can easily walk to the village. Where: Calle Serranía de Ronda, s/n (El Jaral). 29170 Colmenar. Telephone: 952 730 530.