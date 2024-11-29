Top Malaga confectioners to compete to produce sweet treats using Unesco raisins

The Muscat of Alexandria raisin, which is still cultivated in the Axarquía, is one of the hallmarks of Malaga province's agriculture. In an attempt to enhance its value following its declaration as a Important World Agricultural Heritage System by Unesco in April 2018, the Junta de Andalucía and La Carta Malacitana, an association that promotes Malaga's gastronomic heritage and the promotion of the Mediterranean lifestyle, joined forces last year to organise the first competition on the uses of the raisins in confectionery.

Following the success of the first competition, the second 'Concurso de Pasas de Málaga en la Repostería' (Malaga raisins in confectionery competition)', is to be held on 3 December at the Escuela de Hostelería El Castillo del Marqués in Valle-Niza (Vélez-Málaga).

The Junta de Andalucía is promoting the competition along with La Carta Malacitana and Vélez-Málaga town hall. The president of La Carta Malacitana, Antonio Carrillo, explained, "Malaga raisins can be prepared in numerous ways, especially in confectionery." He added that "the jury will value positively that the preparations include seasonal ingredients from Malaga".

The 'Concurso de Pasas de Málaga en la Repostería' is expected to be made up of ten participants representing "first class" restaurants and pastry shops in Malaga province.

There will be three prizes, with 600 euros in cash and a commemorative trophy for first place, 400 euros and a trophy for second place and 200 euros and a trophy for third place. In addition, all finalists will receive a kilogram of Malaga raisins.

The Junta de Andalucía's spokesperson for agriculture, Fernando Fernández, said that the competition highlights, "respect for our culture and traditions, thus contributing to the value of the work of some 800 producers, who cultivate approximately 1,700 hectares of vines in our province, providing a livelihood for some 2,000 families".

Fernández concluded by saying that the competition is "a magnificent example of the transmission of goods and values, where gastronomy is an attraction for people who visit the villages and agricultural areas of the Axarquía in search of new experiences".