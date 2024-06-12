Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Entertainment at a previous Portovelis market. SUR
Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night
Events

Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night

Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced that this month’s Potovelis will take place on the evening of Saturday 15 June on Plaza de las Carmelitas

Jennie Rhodes

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 09:11

Compartir

The Portovelis art, gastronomy and antique market in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will be held on Saturday 15 June. This month it will take place in the evening on Plaza de las Carmelitas, starting at 8am and finishing at 1am on Sunday morning.

Previous markets have taken place on the third or fourth Sunday of the month in the morning, but the town hall has decided to move it to the evening due to the hot weather.

For this, the third Portovelis since its launch in April, the town hall promises “music, gastronomy, entertainment, art, fun”. More than 40 stalls have confirmed their participation from food, to crafts and antiques and music will come from popular local pop/rock band Los Electroduendes.

The municipal band entertains people at the last Portovelis market.
The municipal band entertains people at the last Portovelis market. SUR

There will also be entertainment from the Cristina Gallardo dance academy and the ANNE Association and the patio of the town hall will be the venue for the art market.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga town sets the stage for new Netflix series
  2. 2 Malaga CF to face Gimnàstic in league play-off final
  3. 3 More than 15,000 tickets already sold for upcoming Premier Padel tournament in Malaga
  4. 4 Ilunion chain announces opening of its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Spain's Ana Peleteiro wins triple-jump gold at the European Championships
  6. 6 Popular Irish resident on the Costa del Sol dies just a few weeks before her 102nd birthday
  7. 7 Axarquía must pay three million euros for water transferred from Malaga city
  8. 8 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins nail-biting French Open final
  9. 9 Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night
  10. 10 Residents loan inherited religious art for exhibition in Frigiliana

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad