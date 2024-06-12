Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night

Jennie Rhodes Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 09:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Portovelis art, gastronomy and antique market in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will be held on Saturday 15 June. This month it will take place in the evening on Plaza de las Carmelitas, starting at 8am and finishing at 1am on Sunday morning.

Previous markets have taken place on the third or fourth Sunday of the month in the morning, but the town hall has decided to move it to the evening due to the hot weather.

For this, the third Portovelis since its launch in April, the town hall promises “music, gastronomy, entertainment, art, fun”. More than 40 stalls have confirmed their participation from food, to crafts and antiques and music will come from popular local pop/rock band Los Electroduendes.

The municipal band entertains people at the last Portovelis market. SUR

There will also be entertainment from the Cristina Gallardo dance academy and the ANNE Association and the patio of the town hall will be the venue for the art market.